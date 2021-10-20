Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. Equities analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 116,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.