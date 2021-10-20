CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 80,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 707,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 683,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,058,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 623,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 92,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

