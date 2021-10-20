CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 6.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. 140,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.