CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $70.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $282.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.72. 202,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

