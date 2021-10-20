CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.10% of CVR Energy worth $55,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVI opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

