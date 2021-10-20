Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $240.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.