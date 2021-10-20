Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Leigh Zawel Sells 19,574 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $489,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

