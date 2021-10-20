CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 21,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

