CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 21,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
