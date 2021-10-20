Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.78.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.78 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.