Critical Contrast: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 417.26 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -2.88 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,172.61% -94.07% -84.41% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energous and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Energous beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company was founded by Michael Aaron Leabman on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

