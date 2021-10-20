CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.44.

CRSP opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

