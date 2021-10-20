Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

