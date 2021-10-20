Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $49,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 2,089,154 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

