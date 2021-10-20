Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,529 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 576,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,839. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,553 shares of company stock worth $10,022,479 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

