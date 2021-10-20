Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
