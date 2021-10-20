Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

