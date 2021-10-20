Credit Suisse Group Increases KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €74.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 50,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,018. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

