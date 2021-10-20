Craig Eric Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $213,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

