Cpwm LLC Invests $223,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $110.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

