Cpwm LLC Invests $211,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

