Cpwm LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,323 shares of company stock worth $4,472,984. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $349.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.