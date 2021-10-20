Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 in the last three months.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.