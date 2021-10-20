CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $348,360.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CorVel by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

