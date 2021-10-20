Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $67,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

