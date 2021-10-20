Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

