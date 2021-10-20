CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of COR opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

