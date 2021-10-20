Contrasting Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.62 -$61.99 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.41 -$57.99 million $0.19 114.00

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $19.89, indicating a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

