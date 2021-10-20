Contrasting Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 2.25 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.66

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus target price of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 117.76%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Lufax beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

