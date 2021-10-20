ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 14.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. 1,632,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,406,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of research firms have commented on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,060 shares of company stock worth $8,115,700. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

