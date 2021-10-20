Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,946.93

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,946.93 and traded as high as C$2,229.25. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,223.53, with a volume of 31,252 shares trading hands.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,128.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,135.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,946.93. The stock has a market cap of C$46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.1793304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

