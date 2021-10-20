Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.