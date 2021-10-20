Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. 7,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,374. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.