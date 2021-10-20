ConocoPhillips Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NYSE COP opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

