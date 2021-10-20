Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.76

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.76 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.