Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $259,497.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,792,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,224,017 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

