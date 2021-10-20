Comparing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 42.82% 11.54% 0.70% Washington Prime Group -56.22% -80.65% -7.46%

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.49 $331.69 million $1.87 13.68 Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.04 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.19

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

