Comparing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) & CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPKO Health and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 CSL 0 5 1 0 2.17

OPKO Health presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.43%. Given OPKO Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than CSL.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health 3.71% 4.21% 2.90% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPKO Health and CSL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $1.44 billion 1.77 $30.59 million $0.05 74.80 CSL $10.31 billion 9.88 $2.38 billion $2.61 42.82

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than OPKO Health. CSL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPKO Health beats CSL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

