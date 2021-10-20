Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,128,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 822,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 10,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

