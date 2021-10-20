Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.51. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 16,100 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

