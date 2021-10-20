Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.51. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 16,100 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
