Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.