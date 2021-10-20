Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.