Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 731 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 197.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

GNR opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

