Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $412,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

