Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,340 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

