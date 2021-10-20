Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,543 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

RCI opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

