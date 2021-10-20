Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

