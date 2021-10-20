Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.27

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.27 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 9652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4,180.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 68.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

