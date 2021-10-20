Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

