Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 50,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,094. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.