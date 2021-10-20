Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,935,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EJFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,046. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.