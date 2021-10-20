Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Alkuri Global Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.03% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 4,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

